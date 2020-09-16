Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Jason Gray Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

