MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Director Acquires $25,700.00 in Stock

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 10,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH alerts:

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.06% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.