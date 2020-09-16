Michael J. Carpenter Sells 30,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,947,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $3,328,500.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,257 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $3,496,640.98.

Shares of CRWD opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

