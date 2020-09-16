Michael J. Berry Sells 18,055 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

