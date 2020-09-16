Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and $314,752.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.41 or 0.03362134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047316 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,943,944 coins and its circulating supply is 78,943,839 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

