Metal Market Cap Hits $20.77 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and $3.23 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.04243911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

