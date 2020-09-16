Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

