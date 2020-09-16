MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a report on Monday.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 18,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,785. MERCK KGAA/S has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

