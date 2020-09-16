Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $864,487.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,005 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,885,906 shares of company stock worth $59,856,694 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDLA opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

