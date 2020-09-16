Max Property Group (MPG) Market Capitalization Reaches $457,569.07

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $457,569.07 and approximately $745.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001873 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.