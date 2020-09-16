Matt Carey Sells 50,478 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HD opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average is $239.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

