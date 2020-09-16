Mark Robert Patterson Purchases 8,837 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 8,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55.

On Friday, July 31st, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $619.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

