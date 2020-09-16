Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.