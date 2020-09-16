Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRNS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 135,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,394. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $391.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 364,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 138,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.