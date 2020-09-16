MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.88 million and $14,580.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.