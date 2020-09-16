Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

