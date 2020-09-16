Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

URNXF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. The company explores for natural flake graphite for use in various industries primarily batteries for storing electrical energy. It holds 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south east Tanzania.

