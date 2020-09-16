Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $171.69

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.69 and last traded at $170.41, with a volume of 21557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.