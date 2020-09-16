Logitech International SA Declares Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.522 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Logitech International has raised its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,807. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $76.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

