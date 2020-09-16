Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 14%

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.63 and last traded at C$10.60. 332,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 310,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

