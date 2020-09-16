Line (NYSE:LN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Line alerts:

NYSE:LN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.67. Line has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Line by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Line by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Line by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Line by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Line by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.