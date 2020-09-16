LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.16

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 9731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts expect that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,746,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LG Display by 33,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

