Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,411 shares of company stock valued at $69,581,319. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $622.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $629.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.57 and a 200-day moving average of $525.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

