Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 68,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

NYSE TDOC opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $554,498.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,773.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,043 shares of company stock valued at $30,100,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.