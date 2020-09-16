Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

JTD opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

