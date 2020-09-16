Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after buying an additional 1,553,077 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,724,000 after purchasing an additional 155,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after buying an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,077,000 after purchasing an additional 192,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $167.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

