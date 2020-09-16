Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,562 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,431.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,305. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

