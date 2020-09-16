Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,414 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSKR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

