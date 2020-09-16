Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.70.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.