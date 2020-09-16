Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

