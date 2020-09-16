Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after buying an additional 1,205,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 91.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,107,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 811,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 197,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 295,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 136,362 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

