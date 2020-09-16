Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

