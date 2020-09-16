Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

