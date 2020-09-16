Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 188,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,803,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 747,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 656,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.