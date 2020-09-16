Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $226.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total transaction of $7,447,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,410 shares of company stock worth $62,424,370 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

