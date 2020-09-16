Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $209,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.38. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

