Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

