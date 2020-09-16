Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $217,000 Stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SINA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SINA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 55,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SINA by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in SINA by 57.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SINA by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

SINA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

