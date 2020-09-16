Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $208.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

