Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -464.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

