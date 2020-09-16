Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $149.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

