Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,323 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Trane by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trane during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trane by 90.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other Trane news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,717 shares of company stock worth $10,070,531. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

