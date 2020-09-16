Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,797 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE:SITE opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

