Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 693.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 178,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 800,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 251,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

