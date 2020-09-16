Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

NYSE:AME opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.