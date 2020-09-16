Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

