Ledger Susan St. Sells 14,554 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,529 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $287,452.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 216.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after buying an additional 75,413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 488.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

