Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) SVP Matthew Jay Brown Sells 1,713 Shares

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 25,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 41.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

