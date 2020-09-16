Laura A. Fennell Sells 16,332 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $322.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

