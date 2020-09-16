Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

